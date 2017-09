Alderson Broaddus University has confirmed that the campus-wide lockdown has been lifted.

School officials said around 10:30 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 25, 2017 a lockdown was issued following a social media post around a potential threat.

One month into school AB and there's an active shooter. ?? — Broseph Varela (@JosephtheLaxBro) September 25, 2017

Officials said that no shots were fired and no one was injured. According to ABU Campus Safety Officers, One person has been taken into custody. There is no word on that person's identity at this time.