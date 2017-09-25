Campus Master Plan Re-imagines Virginia Tech

Campus growth shouldn't happen by happenstance.

It should be intentional, said Sherwood Wilson, Virginia Tech's vice president for operations.

About every 10 years, Virginia Tech devises a new master plan that maps out a vision for the university's future physical growth.

"The provost and the president use the master plan as a tool to determine and provide a variety of infrastructure that will support the strategic initiatives of Virginia Tech," while maintaining the unique "sense of place" that is a hallmark of the main Blacksburg campus, Wilson said.

The university's newest campus master plan, still in development, re-imagines the ways that Virginia Tech operates throughout its Virginia locations in Blacksburg, Roanoke, and Northern Virginia, known as the National Capital Region. It seeks to develop facilities for interdisciplinary collaboration and industry partnerships; strategies for using current spaces efficiently; and solutions to house students, faculty, and researchers.

The master plan also supports Virginia Tech's Beyond Boundaries initiative, which is a mission to be an internationally recognized, global land-grant university that prepares students who are not only experts in their area of study, but who learn and work across all disciplines.

Members of the campus community and university partners already have contributed ideas to the master plan. The public also has offered feedback, and the university welcomes continued input as it finalizes plans by the end of this year, Wilson said.

President Tim Sands will highlight several key features and ongoing developments of the university's new master plan during his second annual State of the University address at 3:30 p.m. Friday, September 29, in the Moss Arts Center.

Here are a few highlights: