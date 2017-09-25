97-year-old World War II veteran takes a knee to support NFL pla - Beckley, Bluefield & Lewisburg News, Weather, Sports

WWII Vet Takes A Knee In Support Of Anthem Protests

97-year-old World War II veteran takes a knee to support NFL players

By Katy Andersen, Morning/Noon Anchor
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) – On a day when NFL teams grabbed the nation’s attention by coordinating demonstrations during the national anthem, a 97-year-old World War II veteran went viral with a solitary show of support for the protests.

Brennan Gilmore posted a Twitter picture Sunday morning of his grandfather, John Middlemas, kneeling while wearing a veteran’s cap.

Gilmore wrote: “My grandpa is a 97 year-old WWII vet & Missouri farmer who wanted to join w/ those who #TakeaKnee: `those kids have every right to protest.”‘

Middlemas is a farmer from Willard, Missouri. He tells the Springfield News-Leader he wanted to communicate “that you have to love everybody.” He adds: “We don’t kill people. We want to make people live.”

The image has been shared hundreds of thousands of times on Twitter.

