Corps of Cadets Alumnus U.S. Army 1st Lt. Timothy Teh Named Old Dominion Game Hokie Hero

U.S. Army 1st Lt. Timothy Teh, a Virginia Tech Corps of Cadets alumns who earned a degree in biology from the College of Science and a minor in leadership studies from the Rice Center for Leader Development in 2015, was selected as the Hokie Hero for Saturday's football game against Old Dominion University.

The Hokie Hero program honors corps alumni who are deployed. Recipients are highlighted by Jon Laaser and Mike Burnop during their radio broadcast of Hike football games, on the Corps of Cadets website, and in the Corps Review magazine.

Teh is deployed to Iraq in support of Combined Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve. He and his team work with Iraqi and coalition forces in their combined efforts to eliminate remaining elements of ISIS.