Virginia woman dies after accident between a motorcycle and a scooter

Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017 was a deadly day for drivers on the roads of Virginia. There were a total of eight fatal accidents across the commonwealth. At least two of those accidents were in southwestern Virginia. In addition to an accident on Route 460 in Buchanan County, there was also a deadly crash between a motorcycle and a scooter in Smyth County.

According to investigators, a 2007 Honda GL1800 was traveling north on Route 11 when it crossed the center line and hit a 2005 Honda Metropolitan 2 scooter. That caused the motorcycle to run off the left side of the highway and overturn.

The operator of the Motorcycle, James Bolash, Sr. of Max Meadows, VA was taken to an area hospital to be treated for serious injuries. His wife, Sidney Bolash, was also riding on the motorcycle. She was taken to Bristol Regional Medical Center where she died of her injuries. They were both wearing helmets.

The scooter operator was taken to Smyth County Community Hospital for treatment of serious, but non-life threatening injuries. That person has not been identified. The crash is still under investigation by the Virginia State Police.