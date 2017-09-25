Michigan woman dies in Route 460 crash

Virginia State Police are investigating eight fatal crashes that happened across the commonwealth on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017. Included in those crashes was a single vehicle accident in Buchanan County.

According to investigators, a 2009 Dodge Charger ran off the right side of Route 460 at around 3:38 a.m. on Saturday. The car struck a guardrail and overturned less than 100 fee from the intersection with Route 638. The driver, Sheila G. Long, 60, of Monroe, MI died at the scene. Troopers said she was wearing her seat belt.

As a result of the large number of crashes in one day, troopers are reminding travelers to take traffic safety seriously. That includes buckling up, obeying the speed limit, not driving distracted, never driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol and sharing the road responsibly with other vehicles and pedestrians.