Maria brings evacuation on North Carolina island

By Katy Andersen, Morning/Noon Anchor
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - An evacuation is underway on an island on North Carolina's Outer Banks as Hurricane Maria moves north.
    
The Hyde County Sheriff's office said the evacuation began at 5 a.m. Monday on Ocracoke Island. It's not immediately clear how many residents and visitors are heeding the order to leave.
    
The National Hurricane Center issued a tropical storm warning from Cape Lookout to Duck on the Outer Banks. A tropical storm watch was in effect from Surf City to Cape Lookout and from Duck to the North Carolina-Virginia state line.
    
Hyde County commissioners ordered the evacuation on the island still suffering from the effects of Hurricane Jose.
    
A storm surge of 2 feet (0.6 meters) to 4 feet (1 meter) is possible. Up to 2 inches (5 centimeters) of rain could fall through Wednesday.
 

