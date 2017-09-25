Homeowner holds burglary suspects at gunpoint in Sissonville

UPDATE:

Kanawha County Deputies have two suspects in custody after they were allegedly were rummaging through someone's yard in Sissonville.

Dispatchers said the homeowner held the suspects at gunpoint until deputies arrived.

No names are being released at this time.

ORIGINAL:

According to Kanawha County Dispatchers, a homeowner in Sissonville held two suspects at gunpoint during an attempted burglary.

Deputies responded to the scene along the 1000 block of White Oak Drive.

The call came in shortly before 1:30 a.m Monday morning. .

No injuries are being reported and no names are being released at the time.

The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Department is responding.