Virginia woman recovering from copperhead bite at restaurant

FREDERICKSBURG, Va. (AP) - A Virginia woman is recovering after being bitten by a copperhead snake during a restaurant visit.
    
Rachel Myrick tells The Free Lance-Star she was at a LongHorn Steakhouse in Spotsylvania County earlier this month when she felt a sharp pain in her left foot.
    
She reached down and realized she'd been bitten several times by a roughly 8-inch-long copperhead that had gotten inside the restaurant's foyer.
    
Myrick says the pain was excruciating. She was taken to a hospital for treatment, where she was given antivenin.
    
She's since been released but says it will likely take at least three months to fully recover.
    
A spokesman for LongHorn says the restaurant chain wants to provide any assistance it can to Myrick and is taking steps to prevent anything similar from happening again.
 

