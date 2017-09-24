Ocracoke Island Under Mandatory Evacuation Order

Ocracoke Island in the Outer Banks of North Carolina has been issued a mandatory evacuation order.



Hyde County tweeted Sunday evening that the order will go into effect 5 a.m. Monday in advance of Hurricane Maria.



A tropical storm watch was issued Sunday for the North Carolina coast from Surf City northward to the state's Virginia border including the Albemarle and Pamlico Sounds.



The National Hurricane Center said Sunday evening that the tropical storm conditions are possible within the watch area beginning Tuesday.



There is also a storm surge watch from Cape Lookout to Duck including the sound side of the Outer banks.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)