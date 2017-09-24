Beckley Dance Chapter Breaks Out Into Flash Mob

This week is national ballroom dance week, and what better way to celebrate than a flash mob. On Sunday, September 24th, the Beckley dance chapter broke out into dance at Tamarack. They thought the Tamarack would be the perfect place to surprise shoppers with their moves.

"I had a wonderful time a little nervous and excited, it was wonderful, we had a great time practicing and getting together and working on it and being here and having all these people here had been wonderful." Treasurer of USA Beckley Dance Chapter, Carol Parker, said.

They are planning another flash mob very soon.

