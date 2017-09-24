Through Passion For Painting Woman Finds Strength

Sheila Shelton grew up in Wyoming County. She's lived there her whole life. This is her first time being a vendor at the Annual Lumber Jackin' Bluegrassin' Jamboree. This is probably because it wasn't until just this year she found what she's really good at... painting.

"I actually didn't know I could do it at all; I didn't think I had any talents. I got real sick, and I had to do soul searching, so I just picked it up and started it. I couldn't believe it was so beautiful; I cried because I didn't know that I could do it all these years. " Shelton said. .

Sheila said she struggled with anxiety and depression until she found her passion for art. She said God showed her the way.

"I wondered what am I? Who am I? What do I like? And I finally found it." Shelton, said.

But while Sheila paints because it's her passion, it's also her way of putting her house back together.

"I was asleep one night and something loud and wet woke me up. I got up and switched my light on and my ceiling had fell on me in my bed, so I'm selling my art to get a new roof.'

Sheila said she doesn't have much money; anything she sells makes her happy and that much closer to sleeping with a roof over her head.

9/24/17

