Crews battle business fire in Daniels

UPDATE 9/24 @ 8:00 P.M. - Seven different emergency crews were on the scene of a structure fire in Daniels. The fire ignited off of Rakes Road at an old plumbing building which is mainly a garage now.

The owner of the building was stacking hay when he turned and saw the fire on Sunday afternoon (9/24).

Crews were on scene for over five hours working to contain the blaze.

At this point they are still unclear on how it started, but the fire left behind a trail of damage.

"The damages are pretty significant over here, there's a lot of smoke damage in the rest of the building. There's going to be some water damage, but we covered up more of the belongings and paper work in the office with tarps," one member with the Beaver Volunteer Fire Department, Lieutenant Richard Garten said.

There is a farm next door to this building and luckily no people or animals sustained any injuries.

ORIGINAL 9/24 - Raleigh County 911 Dispatchers confirm there is a structure fire on Rakes Road in Daniels.

The call came in just after 2 p.m. Sunday (9/24) and multiple emergency crews were rushed to the scene.

The Beaver Volunteer Fire Department, Ghent Volunteer Fire Department, Sophia Area Fire Department, Sophia City Fire Department, Coal City Volunteer Fire Department, Bradley Prosperity Volunteer Fire Department and JanCare Ambulance.

Dispatchers say they do not believe there are any injuries to report..

