UPDATE: Police Say Gunman Kills 1, Injures 7 at Church

UPDATE 9/24 - 9:00 P.M. - Before a church shooting in Tennessee, a man with the same name and description as the suspect posted some bizarre messages on social media.



Nashville police say 25-year-old Emanuel K. Samson, of Murfreesboro, fatally shot a woman outside a church on Sunday, shot six others inside, and pistol-whipped a church usher before apparently wounding himself.



On Samson's Facebook page, a post in the hours before the shooting read, "Everything you've ever doubted or made to be believe as false, is real. & vice versa, B."



Another post read, "Become the creator instead of what's created . Whatever you say, goes."



And a third post read, "You are more than what they told us."



Samson also posted several shirtless photos of himself flexing his muscles. In some he wears a tank top that reads "Beast Mode."



Nashville police have not commented on the posts.

ORIGINAL 9/24 - Authorities in Tennessee say one person is dead and seven people sustained injuries after a gunman opened fire at a church in Nashville.



Metro Nashville Police Department says the gunman was wounded and was taken to a hospital. No details were available about his condition.



The police department said on Twitter that six of the injured were shot and one was pistol-whipped.



The alleged shooting occurred at the Burnette Chapel Church of Christ in the neighborhood in Antioch.

