Oscar Combs Sr. faces jury in another murder trial - Beckley, Bluefield & Lewisburg News, Weather, Sports

UPDATE: Oscar Combs found guilty of murdering Teresa Ford

Posted: Updated:
By Douglas Fritz, Web Content Manager
Connect
Oscar Combs, Sr.'s home on Bud Mountain where the body was found. Oscar Combs, Sr.'s home on Bud Mountain where the body was found.

UPDATE: 9/29/2017 @ 5:30 

A jury has found Oscar Combs Senior guilty of first degree murder in connection to the death of Teresa Ford who went missing in Matoaka in 2013. 

According to Wyoming County's Prosecutor, Mike Cochrane, the verdict came in Friday evening. 

Teresa Ford's body was found in a shallow grave on Combs' property in April 2014.  He is already serving a life sentence for the murder of James "Bo" Butler in 2011.

Combs will be sentenced on a later date.  

The trial of a Wyoming County man accused of murder gets under way in Pineville, WV on Monday, Sept. 18, 2017.  Oscar Combs Sr. is accused of murder in connection with the death of Teresa Ford who went missing from Matoaka, WV in 2013.  Combs was indicted for her murder in May.

Jury selection in the trial began on Monday morning.  That was expected to be followed by opening statements once the jury was seated.  

Teresa Ford's body was found in a shallow grave on Combs' property in April 2014.  He is already serving a life sentence for the murder of James "Bo" Butler in 2011.
 

Powered by Frankly

WVNS-TV
P.O. Box 509
Ghent, WV 25843
Main (304) 787-5959

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 WorldNow and WVNS Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.