UPDATE: Oscar Combs found guilty of murdering Teresa Ford

Oscar Combs, Sr.'s home on Bud Mountain where the body was found.

UPDATE: 9/29/2017 @ 5:30

A jury has found Oscar Combs Senior guilty of first degree murder in connection to the death of Teresa Ford who went missing in Matoaka in 2013.

According to Wyoming County's Prosecutor, Mike Cochrane, the verdict came in Friday evening.

Teresa Ford's body was found in a shallow grave on Combs' property in April 2014. He is already serving a life sentence for the murder of James "Bo" Butler in 2011.

Combs will be sentenced on a later date.

The trial of a Wyoming County man accused of murder gets under way in Pineville, WV on Monday, Sept. 18, 2017. Oscar Combs Sr. is accused of murder in connection with the death of Teresa Ford who went missing from Matoaka, WV in 2013. Combs was indicted for her murder in May.

Jury selection in the trial began on Monday morning. That was expected to be followed by opening statements once the jury was seated.

