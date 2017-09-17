UPDATE: Beckley woman set on fire passes away

UPDATE: 10/5 @ 12:35 a.m.:

BECKLEY, W. Va. (WVNS) -- A woman who was doused with gasoline and set on fire last month in Beckley has passed away.

Family members tell 59 News Belinda Cox died Wednesday at a Pittsburgh hospital.

According to doctors, more than 70 percent of Cox's body was burned. Doctors said Cox had only a 17 percent chance to live.

The alleged attack happened at a home along Earle Street in East Beckley on Sept. 18, 2017.

Police said the man responsible was her fiance Dwayne Michael Lane. Court documents said Lane and Cox were fighting when he doused her and her home with gasoline and lit Cox on fire. Documents said Lane also tried to burn down the home with two children inside.

Lane is being held in the Southern Regional Jail. He is facing several charges including attempted murder. Those charges could increase following the passing of Cox.

UPDATE STORY 9/19 @ 11:45 a.m.

The man who is accused of setting Belinda Cox on fire is now facing even more charges in the case.

Dwayne Lane was arraigned in Raleigh County Magistrate Court on Tuesday morning.

In addition to the previous charges, he now faces charges of Kidnapping, Third Degree Arson, Arson Causing Serious Bodily Injury and two counts of Gross Child Neglect with Risk of Serious Injury.

A preliminary hearing will be held on Sept. 27, 2017 at 9 a.m. in front of Magistrate Peck. Lane was taken back to the Southern Regional Jail following his arraignment.

UPDATED STORY 9/18 @ 12:30 p.m.

BECKLEY, W. VA. (WVNS) -- A woman is fighting for her life after she was doused in gasoline and set on fire in front of two young children. Belinda Cox is being treated at a burn unit at a Pittsburgh hospital, according to her family.

"I'm looking at her now and still don't believe it," said Phillip Cox, Belinda's brother.

The family said Belinda is in stable but critical condition. According to doctors, more than 70% of Belinda's body is burned- most of them third degree.

"She has a big heart, never met a stranger. So if you know her you love her. I don't know of any enemies that she has or had," Jaqueline Barber, Belinda's sister, said. "I can't even comprehend it- how a human being can do this to another human being?"

According to court documents, the incident happened at a home on the 100 block of Earle Street in East Beckley early Sunday morning.

Belinda and her fiance, Dwayne Michael Lane, were fighting when Lane started dousing Belinda and her home in gasoline. The complaint said he then chased Belinda outside and lit her on fire. All of this this happened while two young children were watching.

"Her daughter was putting her mom out. She had to beat the flames off her mother," Phillip said.

The complaint said Lane also tried to burn the house down with the children inside but the children locked him out.

After an extensive search, Beckley Police arrested Lane Sunday evening. While he's sitting in jail, Belinda is fighting for her life.

"She has a 17% chance as we speak," Phillip said. But despite what doctors tell the family, they're trying to stay hopeful.

"Right now she is doing everything she can do to hang in there," Jaqueline said. "We just need your prayers."

Belinda's doctor told family they hope to start one of many surgeries starting Tuesday, depending on Belinda's condition. Lane is being held in the Southern Regional Jail on a $1 million bond and is facing several charges including attempted murder.

UPDATED STORY 9/17/2017 @ 7:20

After a day long manhunt, a man accused of dousing a woman with gasoline and lighting her on fire has been arrested.

Beckley police said they arrested 47-year-old Dwayne Michael Lane Sunday night at a home along Woodlawn Avenue.

Lane has been charged with Attempted First Degree Murder, Malicious Wounding, and Second Offense Domestic Battery.

He will be held at the Southern Regional Jail.

ORIGINAL STORY 9/17/2017

Beckley Police are on the hunt for a man who they say poured gasoline on a woman and then set her on fire.

Police are looking for 47-year-old Dwayne Michael Lane. They believe he is still in Raleigh County. He's described as 5 foot 9 inches and 230 pounds.

Police said the incident happened at a home on Earl Street in Beckley around 1 a.m. Sunday.

Lane is accused of pouring gas on a woman and lighting her on fire.

Family of the victim tell 59News she was taken to a Pittsburgh hospital where she is in critical condition.

Police said Lane had three active warrants for his arrest.

