Bimbo Coles named new Spartans coach

1:15 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 28, 2017 UPDATE:

A meeting by the Greenbrier County Board of Education has named a new coach for the Greenbrier East boys basketball team. The position was left vacant two weeks ago when Gov. Jim Justice (R-WV) stepped down from the position. The new coach is former Olympian and NBA player Bimbo Coles, who currently lives in Lewisburg and runs CountryRoads Crossfit. The Greenbrier East HS Spartans tweeted about the decision.

BOYS BASKETBALL - Bimbo Coles has been named the 7th head boys basketball coach of the Greenbrier East Spartans today by the Greenbrier BOE. — GbrEastHS Spartans (@GEHS_Spartans) September 27, 2017

ORIGINAL STORY: Jim Justice has been coaching the boys' basketball program at Greenbrier East High School since the 2010-11 season. During six years with the Spartans the team owned a 103-48 record. On Thursday, September 14th, 2017, Justice announced his resignation. However, Justice still plans to continue coaching the girls' basketball team at Greenbrier East.

Justice was elected Governor in November of 2016. He announced he would continue coaching both programs, but after one season juggling his gubernatorial duties and coaching, he's decided to hand over the reigns. The school has not announced who will replace him as boys' basketball coach. Last season the Greenbrier East boys finished 16-6 during the regular season. They were defeated in Sectionals to the Woodrow Wilson Flying Eagles.