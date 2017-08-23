UPDATE: Raleigh County BOE passes elementary school consolidation plan

UPDATE: Oct. 24, 2017 (WVNS) --- Raleigh County Board of Education members confirm to 59 News the Board of Education voted unanimously Tuesday, Oct. 24 to pass the elementary school consolidation plan.

The plan consists of closing Crab Orchard Elementary, Sophia Soak Creek Elementary and Lester Elementary Schools. Most students from those schools will be attending Ridgeview Elementary School, which is currently under construction in Crab Orchard.

Construction on Ridgeview Elementary School is scheduled to be completed by August 2018.

ORIGINAL STORY: Aug. 23, 2017: The superintendent of Raleigh County Schools along with state board members toured ongoing construction efforts in Raleigh County on Wednesday, August 23, 2017.

One stop was at Shady Spring High School where construction is underway. Right now crews are working on the new entry way and offices which are expected to be done by next month.

The project also includes a STEM lab, science rooms and cafeteria, which is expected to be completed by the end of the first semester.

Another stop for school officials was at a brand new elementary school that is being built in Crab Orchard. Tuesday night (8/22) the school board decided to name it Ridge View Elementary.

With 14 acres of land, the Raleigh County Superintendent, David Price is leading the project for Raleigh County's newest school, Ridge View Elementary. "This is a consolidated elementary school that we will merging Sophia Soak Creek, Lester and Crab Orchard," Price said.

Price explained the consolidation comes after those schools are out dated and the cost to renovate them is too high. He believes Ridge View Elementary will be the best thing for students. "It's a solution that help us to move forward in Raleigh County," Price added.

The brand new school will allow students to get a 21st century education with some of the newest technology. "It's just a way to make sure we're able to serve our students for the next 50 to 75 years in a facility that will provide for them," Price stressed.

On top of brand new technology there will be stem labs and solar panels along with an outdoor amphitheater.

As construction progresses, students are gearing up for some change. Those attending schools that will be consolidated will be going to Ridge View Elementary or a different school based on where they live. "As we redistrict a portion will go to Coal City, we've had some upgrades at coal city as well," Price stated.

Work is expected to be complete by next August.