MISSING: Deputies search for teen from Northfork

The search is on for a young teenage girl who has been missing since July 16, 2017. Deputies with the McDowell County Sheriff's Office are asking for help from the community to find A'Seanti Skidmore. She was last seen at the Paul Miller Shelter in Northfork, WV. Investigators believe she is still in the area.

Skidmore is a black girl who stands 5-feet 7-inches tall and weighs 140-pounds. She is 14-years-old. Anyone with information on her location is asked to contact the McDowell County Sheriff's Office at 304-436-8523 or 304-436-4106 after hours. Tips can also be left with CrimeStoppers of West Virginia at 304-255-STOP (7867) or online at the CrimeStoppers web site. There is also the P3 Tips App available for people who are using a smart phone or a mobile device.