OSHP identify victims in Ohio State Fair ride accident - Beckley, Bluefield & Lewisburg News, Weather, Sports

OSHP identify victims in Ohio State Fair ride accident

Posted: Updated:
NBC4i Photo NBC4i Photo

COLUMBUS (WCMH) —The Ohio State Highway Patrol has identified the victims involved in the ride accident at the Ohio State Fair.

Tyler Jarrell, 18, of Columbus, has been identified as the person killed during the accident at the fair, Wednesday.

According to the Marine Corps Recruiting South Columbus Ohio Facebook page, Tyler had recently enlisted in the United States Marine Corps as a senior at Franklin Heights High School.

The following people were injured and taken to area hospitals:

  • Tamika Dunlap, 36, of Reynoldsburg, Ohio
  • Russell Franks, 42, of Columbus, Ohio
  • Keziah Lewis, 19, of Columbus, Ohio
  • Jacob Andrews, 22, of Pataskala, Ohio
  • Jennifer Lambert, 18, of Columbus, Ohio
  • Abdihakim Hussein, 19, of Columbus, Ohio
  • A 14 year-old male whose name is being withheld at the request of the family.

Several victims remain hospitalized after the accident.

If anyone witnessed the accident or has information that could help investigators, you can call the Ohio State Highway Patrol at 614- 799-6633.

Powered by Frankly

WVNS-TV
P.O. Box 509
Ghent, WV 25843
Main (304) 787-5959

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 WorldNow and WVNS Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.