Feds Halt Rover Pipeline Construction

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) - West Virginia environmental authorities have ordered a halt to Rover Pipeline construction where it found permit violations damaging several streams.



The Department of Environmental Protection says inspectors in April, May, June and July found erosion-control failures that left sediment deposits.



In a July 17 letter, the agency ordered Rover Pipeline LLC to "immediately cease and desist any further land development activity" until it complies.



The DEP ordered Rover to install and maintain needed storm water and erosion controls.



Parent company Energy Transfer Partners says Wednesday construction continues on two West Virginia segments while it works with DEP to resolve issues on two others.



The 700-mile (1,126-kilometer) pipeline is being built across Ohio, where the state has proposed nearly $1 million in environmental fines, and will extend into Michigan and Pennsylvania.

