Restaurant Road Trip: Short Story Brewing

Over the past decade, the craft beer industry has exploded, capturing the taste buds of many.

In Marion County, one family believes every beer tells a story. Short Story Brewing is a family-owned brewery located on Route 19 in Rivesville.

Aaron Rote, co-owner Short Story Brewing said, "People walk in and are just like. "Wow I can't believe that this is here." Especially when we open the door to the brewery and people see those tanks. I don't think a lot of people in the community thought in a million years that something like this would be here. A town like Rivesville deserves to have something like this."

People seem to be thirsty for the new spot, which opens in less than a month, and customers are already raving about the new business.

"Good people and good quality. I think with the beer, the atmosphere, you know the layout. If you've been here before, or if you haven't, it's got a very good vibe," said Ray Butler, loyal customer.

Owners said the brewery's growing beer selection has something for everyone.

"We just have a really good checks and balances in place, in terms of quality of our product. Knowing who might like our beer or what kind of beer drinkers might enjoy it, and it has got us to place where we have a really nice variety of beers right now," said Rote.

The taproom serves gourmet snacks but if you're craving a meal..no worries. Every weekend, a featured food truck is parked outside.

Rote said, "So every day there is something different people can try. You know, one day you can have a meatball hoagie, and the next day you can have tacos. It's great for us because we don't have to make food, we can focus on the beer. I think it's great for the customers because they can try something new every day."

Owners said it's important to support local businesses.

Rote added, "Everything from the art on the walls to the soap in the bathroom is locally made."

