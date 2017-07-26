Boy Reunited with Deceased Father's Phone - Beckley, Bluefield & Lewisburg News, Weather, Sports

Boy Reunited with Deceased Father's Phone

Posted: Updated:

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) - An Abilene boy has been reunited with an iPhone belonging to his recently deceased father that was misplaced at Walmart on Sunday. 

Xochilt Hernandez-Palomarez says an unnamed individual asked to meet her anonymously Wednesday afternoon to return the iPhone that her 4-year-old son Javi had lost during a recent trip to the Neighborhood Market on Ambler Avenue.

Hernandez-Palomarez posted to social media that her son was heartbroken had been crying because he lost his dad's phone and would no longer be able to look at the priceless pictures or fall asleep to the songs his dad had stored on it - things that previously brought Javi comfort when dealing with the recent loss of his father.

Walmart's Corporate Office surprised Javi with an iPod on Tuesday after learning of his tragic tale, and several citizens came forward with support after the story began circulating on social media.

Powered by Frankly

WVNS-TV
P.O. Box 509
Ghent, WV 25843
Main (304) 787-5959

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 WorldNow and WVNS Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.