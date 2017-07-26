New numbers show encouraging job growth in West Virginia

Charleston, W.Va. - Recently released numbers from Workforce West Virginia and the U.S. Department of Labor's Bureau of Labor Statistics indicate that West Virginia's economy is showing encouraging job growth.

Reports for June 2017 show total employment in West Virginia climbing to more than 744,000 for the first time in nearly a year. West Virginia Chamber President Steve Roberts credits numerous factors for the change.

"Much of the increase in employment has been seen in the education and healthcare sectors, but coal prices and production have also risen, paving the way for nearly 1,300 more mining jobs since the beginning of the year. Additionally, we are pleased that construction employment is also up," Roberts said.

According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, West Virginia coal production has increased 31% compared to June of 2016.

"Much more work remains to be done, but we are seeing the results of improved policies at both the state and national level. Thanks to the crucial reforms enacted by the West Virginia Legislature, as well as those currently being undertaken in our nation's capital, West Virginia's economy is continuing to improve," Roberts said.