West Virginia Reacts to President's Military Transgender Ban

If any of the soldiers fighting in this battle are transgender, they may no longer be welcome. President Donald Trump tweeted on Wednesday, that he will ban transgenders from the armed services. Don Young, a 20-year U.S. Navy Veteran we spoke with said sexual-identity issues can become a distraction in a close-knit unit.

"As long as these folks that are in are not creating a distraction, to the people who are trying to launch aircraft or fight the bad guys over in Iraq and Afghanistan, I don't see and issue. But I am concerned, that it would cause a distraction," Young said.

Lawyers will study the issue, and it could be challenged in court. Eli Baumwell, Policy Director for the ACLU of West Virginia, weighed in.

"As of now it's a number of Presidential tweets. There isn't an actual policy that's been put out for us to review. As there is, our lawyers will be looking at it and considering all options," Baumwell said.

The military once banned women and segregated African-Americans. Gays and lesbians were not allowed for many years either. All can serve now; but transgenders may be sent packing because of the President's concerns about serving in close-quarters.

"And then the distraction of inter-social relationships. It just complicates a lot of things that you don't need if you are trying to fight a war, of if you've got a crucial dangerous job," Young said.

"Certainly there would be some concerns about troop cohesion as well as combat effectiveness if you are kicking out thousands of qualified individuals without any warning and any chance for the military to prepare for that mass departure," Baumwell said.

The Trump transgender ban comes on the 69th anniversary of racial integration of the armed services.

Because state units must follow the orders of the Commander-in-Chief, we contacted the West Virginia National Guard for reaction to the Trump transgender ban. It referred all questions back to the Pentagon.