Stanford Tests New Kind of Robot - Beckley, Bluefield & Lewisburg News, Weather, Sports

Stanford Tests New Kind of Robot

Posted: Updated:
By Chris Clay, Executive Producer
Connect

Engineers at Stanford University announced the creation of a new type of worm-like robot.

Researchers said the robot can grown 25,000 times its original size and can be used for search and rescue efforts and medical devices. The robot is a tube of soft material folded inside itself like an inside-out sock.

It grows when material inside the tube is turned outward. There have been a number of prototypes, and there is still more work to be done, but eventually to robot will be able to navigate difficult terrain for a variety of uses.

Powered by Frankly

WVNS-TV
P.O. Box 509
Ghent, WV 25843
Main (304) 787-5959

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 WorldNow and WVNS Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.