Stanford Tests New Kind of Robot

Engineers at Stanford University announced the creation of a new type of worm-like robot.

Researchers said the robot can grown 25,000 times its original size and can be used for search and rescue efforts and medical devices. The robot is a tube of soft material folded inside itself like an inside-out sock.

It grows when material inside the tube is turned outward. There have been a number of prototypes, and there is still more work to be done, but eventually to robot will be able to navigate difficult terrain for a variety of uses.