Boy Scouts In McDowell County

A different group of Boy scouts made their way over to Welch to lend a helping hand.



Troop 4237 from Miami, Florida was in McDowell County this morning. They spent time landscaping Linkous Park, and other surrounding areas. Boy scouts said helping the community isn't easy, but they enjoy it.

"It is really hard but when you have people like the boy scouts, it's kind of fun cause we tell jokes, we help each other out, technically we are like brothers to each other, and we help the community to get back from us," said Joshua Blanco.

The boys from Miami say they love being in West Virginia, it's completely different from home and they're glad they can help.

