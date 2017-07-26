30 Acres of Land up for Grabs in Raleigh County

An area of empty land in Raleigh County is looking for new developers.

There are 30 acres of land flattened for potential businesses on Flat Top Road in Ghent.

Real estate brokers said they're hoping for of restaurants and shops to move into the area. They said it's a prime location, as it's located right off of the interstate and within eyesight of Flat Top Lake. Brokers said businesses related to boating could definitely be a huge success.

Their goal is to sell the land to developers who plan to benefit customers in southern Raleigh County.

If anyone is interested you can contact (304) 541-5034.