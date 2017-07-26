Governor Jim Justice Made A Visit To Welch

One of the poorest counties in the United States received a special visit from Governor Jim Justice and Transportation Secretary Tom Smith. They made a stop in Welch for the 'Jims Promise Tour' a project named because Governor Justice said it's a promise of hope for West Virginia.

"Promise of hope, promise of opportunity, promise of jobs, promise of bringing us out of 50th in the state, promise of education, I mean it is just that," said, Governor Justice.

Governor Justice is focused on bringing jobs to the state starting with construction of roadways and highways.

Hes said, "Well I knew we were going to be announcing umpteen umpteen road jobs and I think Tom has got five hundred on the books, five hundred projects I mean it's mind boggling of the opportunity that will bring our state."

Governor Justice told group of people construction projects in the next couple of months. He said once these projects have begun he hopes they will bring in more business and bring notoriety to the state.

"I mean the outside world kind of looks down on us in a lot of ways and just look, look outside and look how great this state is and how great it is," He, told us.

Governor Justice also spoke about combating the opioid epidemic and bringing coal mining jobs back using money gained through the road projects. For now, all the people of McDowell County can do is wait and hope the Governor can make good on his promise.



7/26/17