Amazon to Make Thousands of Hires

Amazon announced on July 26, 2017 that it is making thousands of job offers next week during its "Amazon Jobs Day".

The company plans to make the offers at job fairs across the country. The e-commerce giant says the number of jobs it will be offering rests somewhere around 50,000 at 10 of its fulfillment centers.

Amazon said tens of thousands of the jobs it is offering will be full-time position in packing, sorting, and customer service departments. The company offers health insurance, retirement savings plans, and other benefits to its full-time workers.