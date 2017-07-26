Beckley Subway Demolished in Exchange for a Parking Lot

A building in Beckley many thought was going to be turned into a juvenile center is now seeing different plans.

The Subway building that sat right next to the Beckley Police Department was demolished last week.

The Raleigh County Commission said the building had to come down because the costs to renovate it were too high. Now the commission is working to do something with the land.

For Ken Harer who works right across the street, he hopes something beneficial will move in. "I'm just hoping we have something that helps the community thrive, I'm looking for it to become rejuvenated and to become a great place for us all," said Harer.

Some residents have ideas of their own in mind, "I think we should see more of a community type of building," a Beckley Resident, Michael Rhodes said.

Other residents agree and said by doing that, it could potentially help crime in the area. "Something for the youth maybe something for people to do so there aren't as many addicts on the streets," a Raleigh County Resident, Brittany Hudson said.

While some people think more on the economic standpoint believing a business could be a big benefit, "I love to see a nice restaurant," a Beckley Resident, Robert Curry said.

In the end, the Raleigh County Commissioners said they have a plan in place. The President of the Raleigh County Commission, Byrd White said they plan to put a paid parking lot in place of the building for both the public and county workers.

With construction underway on Wednesday (7/26) they anticipate the lot to be completed in a month or so.