West Virginia University offering programs during state fair

FAIRLEA, W.Va. (AP) - West Virginia's State Fair is set to begin Aug. 10 in Fairlea, and West Virginia University says visitors can help celebrate the university's 150th birthday.

The fair runs through Aug. 19. The WVU Building is open daily from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. except for Aug. 10 when it opens at 2 p.m. and the final day when it closes at 5 p.m.

President Gordon Gee will make an appearance during Governor's Day on Aug. 17. The Mountaineer Mascot will also stop by and visit the rest of the week.

WVU Extension Service will offer demonstrations at 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. each day. There will be information on canning and food preservation.

WVU Extension 4-H Youth Development will feature more than 2,500 award-winning projects from youths in the Cecil H. Underwood Youth Center.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.