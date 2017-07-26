Houston Texans Open 2017 Training Camp at The Greenbrier

It's the first time some of these players have even seen the state of West Virginia and it's obviously a much different venue than their usual location in Houston. Head Coach Bill O'Brien says that he hopes the destination camp will bring his players together and they'll have an opportunity to grow as a team.

"It's great up here," O'Brien said. "It's a chance for us to bond, it's a chance for us to eliminate distractions and have good practices and become a better football team."

The players feel the same way, in fact, All-Pro Defensive End J.J. Watt says so far, the facilities have been first-class. He says he's looking forward to the rest of this training camp.

"When you look out and see the mountains and you see the golf courses and the creeks and rivers that they have here," Watt said. "You would think that an NFL Team lived here full time, the way that they have these fields set up and the way that they have their facility set up. They really roll out the red carpet for you and we're very appreciative to everybody here in West Virginia for that... It's going to make a great experience for us and I think it's going to help us throughout the season."

The Texans won the AFC South Division in 2016 with a 9-7 record. They lost in the Divisional Round of the Playoffs to the eventual Super Bowl Champion New England Patriots, but the team has been working hard this off-season and it's time to begin another playoff run.

"I think we're at a good point, definitely, for sure," Pro Bowl Wide Receiver DeAndre Hopkins said. "You can tell guys have been working in the off season, doing things that they needed to work on and it showed today."

The Texans will be back again for another practice Thursday morning at 10:30 for Day 2 of Training Camp. Admission is free, parking is free at the White Sulphur Springs train station, but the shuttle from the parking lot does cost a few dollars.