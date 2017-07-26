Part of CAMC Memorial Parking Garage Collapses, 3 Injured - Beckley, Bluefield & Lewisburg News, Weather, Sports

Part of CAMC Memorial Parking Garage Collapses, 3 Injured

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - Three people have been injured after part of the Charleston Area Medical Center Memorial Hospital parking garage collapsed this morning.

According to Kanawha County Dispatchers, the collapse happened at around 9:10 AM and the area that collapsed was under construction at the time.

Dispatchers say the three people were injured in the collapse and two of them were transported to a hospital.

According to a person at the scene, some were evacuated from the hospital, but the evacuation is over now.

We will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.

