Severe Weather Threat Thursday

Last updated at 6:30 AM on July 26, 2017.

A severe weather threat looms over the Two Virginias on Thursday, July 27.

A slight risk has been issued by the Storm Prediction Center for the area. This risk category signifies the chance for a few storms to push strong to severe limits.

Timing for the formation of these storms is going to be Thursday afternoon and evening. The best chance to see stronger storms will be right when the storms fire. After dark, the storm threat still exists, but the severe threat is not going to be as pronounced after sunset.

The unclear part of the forecast is exactly where the storms will form. There is a chance just about anywhere in the region for these storms to form. We will keep this article updated as more information becomes available to us.

Threats for the region include gusty winds, small hail, and heavy to torrential downpours. With heavy rains, ponding water on roadways is possible, as well as some minor water issues in areas of poor drainage.