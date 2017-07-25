Copy-More West Virginia Demonstrations over Obamacare Votes

About two dozen local Obamacare supporters once against gathered outside the Charleston Office of U.S. Senator Shelly Moore Capito. Even though she has voted for allowing debate on the Obamacare repeal and replacement bill, she is against the current version.

"The Affordable Care Act is doing a lot of good here in West Virginia. It's got the medicaid expansion that's covered 180 thousand people," said Gary Zuckett, of West Virginia Citizens Action.

But Republican critics at least want the bill to go forward in Congress, where the House has passed it, but the Senate has not.

"Is it something I agreed with, every aspect? No. But I am on the page of fixing problems, that requires give and take and that also requires keeping the process moving forward," said Rep. Evan Jenkins, (R) West Virginia.

"Many of us have made commitments to our constituents to provide relief from this failed left wing experiment," said Sen. Mitch McConnell, (R) Kentucky - Majority Leader.

And so the picketers continue to target Senator Capito, who voted to go ahead with debate on the current health care repeal, that right now she opposes. There is concern she will change her mind, especially on Medicaid.

"All the proposals we've seen so far have drastically cut that program. We're concerned that Senator Capito may be convinced by her party to vote yes," said Valerie Woody, West Virginia Citizens Action.

It's estimated 200-thousand kids in West Virginia receive some health care assistance from Washington, D.C.

"There continue to be concerns here at the Capitol that if Congress drastically cuts Medicare and/or Medicaid, that those costs will eventually have to be picked up by the State of West Virginia," said Mark Curtis, 13 News Chief Political Reporter.