A California man was arrested after trying to smuggle deadly snakes into the country inside potato chip containers.

The Rodrigo Franco, of Monterrey Park man was accused of trying to smuggle King Cobras into the U.S. from Hon Kong. Franco said he had managed to smuggle at least 20 King Cobras into the country. Authorities say he has also smuggled turtles in and out of the U.S.

If Franco is convicted of smuggling in the snakes and other animals, he could face 20 years in prison.