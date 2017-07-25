One Dead in Motorcycle Accident - Beckley, Bluefield & Lewisburg News, Weather, Sports

One Dead in Motorcycle Accident

Posted: Updated:
By Chris Clay, Executive Producer
LASHMEET -

Mercer County Sheriff's deputies responded to a fatal motorcycle accident on July 25, 2017 in the Lashmeet area.

Deputies said a Honda Shadow was traveling south on Wright Mountain Road at around noon when the driver lost control while going around a curve. The driver then tipped the motorcycle, sending the driver tumbling onto the road where a Chevrolet SUV hit the driver. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

Deputies said they are not releasing the name of the motorcycle driver pending family notification, but they are currently investigating the incident.
 

