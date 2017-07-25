Boy Scout Jamboree increases National Parks tourism

The Boy Scout Jamboree has brought a positive economic impact to the area. It's also given visitors an opportunity to see what makes West Virginia the Mountain State.

"Beautiful mountains, we like the roads. It's fun driving through the mountains," said Jamboree visitor, Jen Summerfield.

Summerfield and her family are some of the thousands of people in town for the Jamboree. But they're not spending their whole trip inside the Summit Bechtel Reserve. They've been touring National Parks all over Fayette County.

"We just came from Hawks Nest and it was absolutely beautiful. We loved the curvy roads over the mountainside. You don't get that where we live," Summerfield added.

They're not the only group venturing out into the mountains. Park Rangers say they've seen a huge increase in visitors since the Jamboree came to town.

"I think over the years we probably will see increased tourism directly from the Jamboree," said Park Ranger Leah Perkowski-Sisk.

As a park ranger, Leah Perkowski-Sisk hopes the Jamboree will entice visitors to come back for their next vacation.

"Jamboree is an excellent introduction to the area, to the National Parks of Southern West Virginia. If they can come in and get a sample of what this area has to offer, hopefully they can come back on their own time and really spend some quality time and explore the New River Gorge area," Perkowski-Sisk added.