WWHS Baseball Field To Be Named After Longtime Coach

The baseball field at Woodrow Wilson High School will soon be named after former coach and local legend, Thomas Parham.



This comes after a vote, from the Raleigh County Board of Education.

Parham served as the head baseball coach at Woodrow for 26 years and was also a biology teacher for the flying eagles.

He's Known for his character and passion for helping students succeed. He said he's thankful for the recognition from the board of education.

"and I just don't know I cant express the feeling that I felt when they voted yes to name it after me, what an honor," Coach Parham said.



Parham helped build the baseball field with Doug Epling back in 1979. The first game was held in 1982..