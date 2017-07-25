Mercer County Commission approves Highway Safety Grant

The Mercer County Commission approved the application for the Highway Safety Grant in the special meeting on July 25th. This grant will go towards improving the protection of the region's highways.

According to Corporal Adam Ballard, the grant is set to provide funding for more patrols to help keep those driving distracted or driving under the influence off the road.

"If we can get people to buckle up and if we can get them to leave the phone down and not drive impaired and watch their speed, then we can truly save lives out on the road way and not have tragic accidents," said Corporal Ballard.

This grant serves five counties in Region 8, including Mercer, Wyoming, Monroe, McDowell, and Summers. The grant application will now be sent to the state for approval.