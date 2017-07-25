SAVE THE DATE: Mercer County Fair is almost here - Beckley, Bluefield & Lewisburg News, Weather, Sports

SAVE THE DATE: Mercer County Fair is almost here

By Riley Phillips, Reporter
Mercer County Fair begins August 4th and will run through the 5th Mercer County Fair begins August 4th and will run through the 5th

The best of Mercer County is coming together for the annual Mercer County Fair which kicks off on August 4th. This year there will be a new Mercer County Heritage Exhibit, as well as fun games for the kids, live music, and the legendary rodeo.

Mercer County Fair volunteer, Keith Circle, explained this fair is a way for people in the community to showcase their talents and have some fun.

"That's what the Mercer County Fair is about. It's to show off what is great about Mercer County and for the average citizen to show off what they grow, sew, or cook or do better than anyone else, or so they say," said Circle.

The fair starts at 8am on August 4th at PikeView High School. For more information on ticket prices and a schedule of events you can visit http://www.fairofmercercounty.com/

