Local Child Gets Diagnosed with Virus From Mosquito

Mosquitoes are an unfortunate reality over the warm months, and while most of them are just a nuisance, some can cause people illness. For one mother in Raleigh County, that was a terrifying reality.

"He threw up all evening, headaches, and crying all night because of the pain," said, Stephanie Goodwin.

Stephanie Goodwin's son Matthew was diagnosed with Lacrosse Encephalitis, a disease ONLY spread by the bite of the Treehole Mosquito. Most often disease only affects children under the age of 16. Symptoms include headache, fever, vomiting, drowsiness and disorientation, which can be mistaken for other illnesses. She spoke to us on the phone from Charleston where her son is currently being treated.

Goodwin told us, "Misdiagnosed the ear infection she said his ear was just barely red that she thought that the ear infection was causing the headaches."

That's why Matthew's parents want people to be aware of this virus.

"It should have been a red flag, it doesn't mean that every kids that walks in there with a headache and severe nausea is going to have this but they should, the only way it can be ruled out is spinal tap, that's the only way," said, Goodwin.

According to the Bureau for Public Health only 75 to 100 cases are reported nationwide. More cases occur in West Virginia than in any other state, but it is preventable. Stay away from stagnant water and use mosquito repellant that has DEET in it. These mosquitos only breed in containers that hold water.

Candance Hurd with Raleigh County Health Department, said, "It can be in buckets, flower pots, swimming pools that aren't being used, wheel barrels, things like that to dump out the water and turn them over to where they can't collect water and also in trees if there's holes in them they can hold water and that's where they get their name is the tree hole mosquito."

Doctors say Matthew should be out of the hospital by the end of this week.

7/25/17