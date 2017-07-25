Meet City of Bluefield Fire Department's newest addition

The City of Bluefield Fire Department unveiled its newest fire engine on Tuesday, July 25th. Firefighters, city officials, and Bluefield residents attended the ceremony to commemorate the new truck and retire one of their twenty year-old engines.

This new engine has state-of-the-art features to keep both the firefighters and the public safe. According to Bluefield Fire Chief, Rick Cary, the new truck will also save the department money on maintenance.

"It was costing an arm and a leg. Anytime you have to work on one of these guys, its expensive. So now I've got this new engine, its got a better pump, its got more speed, its got more torque, its more safe and its more proficient to work on," said Chief Cary.

The fire department performed its traditional "wet down and push-in ceremony" which is done whenever a new engine is commemorated. A firefighter hosed down the new engine using water from the old engine as a form of good-luck. The firefighters then symbolically "pushed" the new engine into the station.