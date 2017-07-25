New Diner Opens in Greenbrier County

A new diner has opened in White Sulphur Springs and it brought Caribbean vibes with it. Wah Gwan is a Jamaican restaurant with Jamaican-American fusion food.



This restaurant is the first of it's kind in White Sulphur Springs. It brings a lot of culture and diversity to the town by introducing new cuisine.

During the day Wah Gwan will be selling Jamaican food and in the evening they will begin selling the Jamaican-American fusion food.

"It's really good, I've seen little regular diners that sell burgers, steak,stuff like that; but they threw a little flare in there, it's nice to see it," said Thaddeus Brandon, customer.



The restaurant is open from 11:30am-11pm.