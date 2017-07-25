GEHS Marching Band In Need of Uniforms

One High School is seeking donations for new marching band uniforms. Greenbrier East High School has had the same marching band uniforms for 10 years.

Each year their uniforms are used for around 20 performances. They need 100 uniforms that cost $580 per uniform.

New uniforms would greatly benefit the students of the marching band.



"To have the new uniforms would mean a whole new era of a sense of style, a sense of pride and to be able to march onto the field for the first time with the new uniforms would mean the world to me and to everybody else out on the field," said Matthew Harvey, Greenbrier East High School Student.

They are close to reaching their goal of $58,000 but need more sponsors to get there.

If you would like to donate, you can send donations to GEHS Band Boosters, PO Box 1336, Lewisburg, WV 24901.