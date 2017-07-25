Greenbrier County Prepares for Houston Texans

The field is quiet now but in a matter of hours fans will be watching the Houston Texans run onto the field. One business in particular received a lot of traffic in the past from the Saints when they practiced here.



"We always looked forward to seeing them, especially after the first year we got to know some of them very well. They loved to come down here and eat and we certainly hope the Texans will visit us also," said Dana Payne, Owner of Cook's Country Kitchen.



Many businesses are excited about the economic impact the Houston Texans will have on the community.

"With the football teams coming in, it really is a boom for the economy here in White Sulphur Springs, we have several new places downtown in White Sulphur that we hope people will come and visit," Payne said.

People living in Greenbrier County are not only excited to see these players practicing, but all the people that will come in town to watch.

"There are a lot of people who don't know about small town West Virginia, Lewisburg, and these are people that normally wouldn't come to this are so they might appreciate the state of West Virginia after their visit," said Gina Anderson, Irish Pub Chef.



The Countdown has started for fans across the area waiting for the Texans to take on Greenbrier County.