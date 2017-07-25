2nd person tested positive for norovirus tied to Chipotle - Beckley, Bluefield & Lewisburg News, Weather, Sports

NEW YORK (AP) - A Virginia health official says a second person has tested positive for norovirus after eating at a Chipotle before it was temporarily closed last week following reports of illnesses.

David Goodfriend, director of the Loudoun County Health Department, says two people now have tested positive for norovirus. Goodfriend previously said a second confirmed case would give a strong indication norovirus was behind the reported illnesses.

Chipotle reopened the location Wednesday after a "complete sanitization." It noted its procedures to deal with the issue quickly and said its food was safe to eat. Its stock nevertheless fell, underscoring its vulnerability following past food scares.

Norovirus is a leading cause of illnesses from contaminated food.

Goodfriend says some of those sickened were Chipotle employees. Officials planned to release more information later Monday.

