Boy Scout Welcome Center Officially Opens

By Kamrel Eppinger, Reporter
FAYETTE COUNTY -

The J.W. And Hazel Ruby Boy Scouts Welcome Center is officially open.

The building was designed to serve as an educational tool to learn more about Boy Scouts of America, the Bechtel Summit  and the history of the mountain state. 
It features exhibits, classrooms a rock climbing wall, and multiple touch screen and interactive kiosks .

"Lots of West Virginia information and history as well as some Boy Scout information, food and beverage.
It's really just a complete welcome center to get everyone acquainted with West Virginia and the Summit," Summit Chairman, Jack Furst said. 

After the Boy Scout jamboree is over  later this week, the welcome center will be open daily to visitors  to learn more about scouting  and the history of the mountain state.

