Glenville State Health Sciences Camp Encourages Students To Attend College

It may have looked like a crime scene at Glenville State College, but the investigators there were a little young for the job. In fact it was a mock crime scene set up by GSC's Health Science and Technology Academy summer camp, where students get a chance to learn more about what it actually takes to solve crimes. Morgantown resident Sterling Gibson was leading one investigation and said he's learned a lot about the profession.

"Learning about them is actually really fascinating. It's not really typical learning in the summer, but still learning stuff you never really knew, especially about forensics. There's so much more than what you see on TV," Gibson said.

But the camp isn't just meant to be a fun way to pass a month in the summer. It's part of the college's effort to get more students from Central West Virginia to attend college for the first time. Camp Coordinator Kevin Evans said even though it's not a typical health science career, the processes they learn highlight the skills they can develop in higher education.

"The objective here is to encourage them to go into a health sciences career. On Monday they learned how to process a forensics crime scene, and then today they collect evidence of their first crimes, and then throughout the week they're going to be processing that evidence and trying to solve the crime," said Evans.

The college doesn't just open their doors from students and send them out the door. Evans said the college tracks them as they continue in their education down the line. He said more than 90 percent of the students go on to attend college, and in the end, that's the most important thing.

"They get identified in ninth grade and then they're tracked throughout their entire career, and so the objective is we hope they go into the health sciences, but as long as they go to college, we feel like we've had a win," Evans said.